"Deeply saddened by the recent horrific attack in Pahalgam": Thai PM on J-K terror attack

Bangkok [Thailand], April 27 : Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has expressed "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved families of the Indians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, she said on Saturday, "I am deeply saddened by the recent horrific attack in Pahalgam. I share my profound sorry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and all those injured during this difficult time."

Condolences continued to pour in from countries after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and offered his condolences for the victims.

Both leaders agreed that there could be no justification for such acts of terror.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said: "President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran called PM Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the terror attack in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and conveyed his condolences for the victims. Both leaders agreed that there could be no justication for such acts of terror and all those who believe in humanity must stand together in the fight against terrorism. PM shared the anger and anguish of the people of India and their resolve to deal with those behind the terror attack and their supporters, firmly and decisively."

Pakistan-supported terrorists on Tuesday massacred 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali national in Pahalgam in the Valley.

Meanwhile, in a major development following the attack, intelligence agencies have compiled a list of 14 local terrorists who are actively operating in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, these individuals, aged between 20 and 40 years, are helping foreign terrorists from Pakistan by providing logistical and ground support.

