"Deeply saddened by tragic road accident...": Indian High Commission in Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], June 10 : The Indian High Commission in Kenya has expressed grief over the loss of lives of five Indian nationals who lost their lives in a road accident in Kenya's Nyandarua County.

As per the Indian Mission in Qatar, a group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya, where their bus met with an unfortunate road accident yesterday.

The Indian High Commission in Kenya noted that the road accident occurred at Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals lost their lives.

In a post on X, the High Commission said that the consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support.

Both missions shared helpline numbers for reaching out.

It said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic road accident on Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, in which 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The consular team from the High Commission is on the ground and is in close contact with the local authorities to extend all necessary support. We can be reached at +254 734916532."

https://x.com/IndiainKenya/status/1932421856721609133

The Indian Mission in Doha also shared the details in a post on X. It said, "A group of 28 Indians from Qatar were visiting Kenya, where their bus met with an unfortunate road accident yesterday. As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident. Officials from HCI Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help (1/2)

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932382891033669712

"@Indiainqatar is also in touch, including with ICC, ICBF & other community groups in Doha.We extend sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have unfortunately passed away.Our Embassy could be reached on mobile number +974 55097295 for queries/assistance(2/2)."

https://x.com/IndEmbDoha/status/1932383811763052974

Additionally, in a statement from the Kerala Chief Minister's Office, it was mentioned, "On June 9, at around 7 pm Indian time (4.30 pm Kenyan time), a tourist bus carrying a group of 28 Indians who had come for tourism met with an accident. They had come from Qatar for tourism. The accident took place at Nyahururu, 150 km from Nairobi."

It further added, "Loka Kerala Sabha members have intervened through Norka Roots ( Non- Resident Keralites Affairs). The Loka Kerala Sabha has informed that the Indian citizens, including the injured Malayalis, will be shifted to hospitals in Nairobi. They informed that the injured who are currently in hospitals in Nyahururu will be taken to Nairobi by road or air ambulance by night and the bodies of those who died in the accident will also be taken to Nairobi. The Malayali Association and members of the Lok Kerala Sabha have also informed that the injured will be treated at Nakuru and Aga Khan hospitals in Nairobi."

The statement by the CMO Kerala mentioned, "For assistance, services and information, Keralites can contact the help desk of the Norka Global Contact Center at 18004253939 (toll-free number, from India) and +91-8802012345 (missed call, from abroad). As soon as the accident was reported, former members of the World Kerala Sabha in Kenya, G.P. Rajmohan and Sajith Shankar, and members of the Kerala Association of Kenya, reached the spot."

