"Defence deals, geopolitical talks on table between PM Modi, President Putin," Russian MLA Abhay Kumar Singh

Moscow [Russia], July 8 : On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, Abhay Kumar Singh, United Russia party's Deputat (MLA), from Russia's Kursk on Monday said that the talks between PM Modi and Russian President Putin will focus on crucial global matters including defence deals, cultural topics, economic and geopolitical discussions.

Speaking with ANI, Singh said that PM Modi's visit was awaited for a long time. "Since the last two years, he had not come, and his visit was not only awaited by President Vladimir Putin but the local public too," Singh said.

The Kursk MLA further said, "The people here are quite excited about his visit and are very enthusiastic."

Elaborating on the talks to be held between both the leaders, Singh mentioned that discussions and agreements would cover significant global topics, including defence deals. "With Russian collaboration, BrahMos is giving good results. Similarly, some more defence deals will be struck after which Russian arms will be manufactured in India."

Singh also asserted that the meeting would include discussions on cultural matters. He said, "Cultural topics will be touched upon. Hindi films were very famous in Russia, and across the Soviet Union in the past. In the past two years, Indian cinema - especially South Indian cinema - has been coming to Russia. People have started liking it."

He also mentioned that economic discussions would be on the agenda between the two countries. Singh stated, "Talks will also be held on the Rupee-Ruble (Russian currency) trade."

He said that the neighbouring countries of India like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal will utilise Indian currency and Russia's neighbouring nations like Belarus and Kazakhstan will utilise Russian currency. With this, the currencies of both countries will become quite strong.

Singh also emphasized that geopolitics topics will undoubtedly be covered in discussions. "The entire world is watching this. I think the results can change the situation of the entire world," he said.

Meanwhile, upon arrival in Russia's Moscow, PM Narendra Modi was accorded Guard of Honour at VNUKOVO-II International Airport. In a rare gesture, Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov received PM Modi at the airport.

During his visit to Moscow, PM Modi will hold a meeting with Russian President Putin today and will also attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the highest Russian state honour 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First'.

Notably, Abhay Kumar Singh came to Kursk in 1991 and in 2010, he received Russian citizenship. In 1992, he entered the Kursk State Medical Institute, Faculty of Medicine. In 1999, he graduated from the Tver State Medical Academy, specializing as physician. In 2013, he graduated from the Russian State Social University, specializing in organization management.

