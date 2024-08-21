Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to embark on official visit to US, hold talks with counterpart Lloyd Austin

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on an official visit to the United States from August 23-26, the Ministry of Defence said.

During his visit, Singh will hold bilateral talks with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin.

He will meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan as well.

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will be undertaking an official visit to the US from August 23 to 26, 2024, on the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. During the visit, the Raksha Mantri will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Mr Jake Sullivan," the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels.

"The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the release read.

"Shri Rajnath Singh will also chair a high-level roundtable meeting with the US defence industry on the ongoing and future defence collaborations. He will also interact with the Indian community during the visit," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor