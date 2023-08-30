Defying oppression, Afghan woman wins World Peace Prize in Sweden

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 30 : Amid the curbs imposed by the oppressive Taliban regime, Nargis Mommand Hassanzai, an Afghan woman has clinched the 2023 World Peace Prize in Sweden for her resolute commitment to human rights, Khaama Press reported.

Hassanzai earning global recognition has showcased the potential of individuals to drive positive change even in the face of adversity.

She conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the honour and thanked those who have supported her in her journey towards promoting peace.

“I wish to extend my deepest gratitude for the honour of being awarded the World Peace Award 2023. It is with great humility that I accept this prestigious recognition, and I am sincerely thankful to all those who have supported and contributed to my journey towards promoting peace,” she stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Her journey encompasses a resilient fight against oppression, inequality, freedom of speech, and gender injustice, Khaama Press reported.

This award is a significant accomplishment for Afghan women, who have been representing two years of solid commitment to overcoming challenges in education and society.

Hassanzai was a former Kabul University lecturer and a human rights advocate. This award acknowledges her dedicated work in Afghanistan.

This award signifies the relentless struggle of Afghan women against injustice and suppression policies against women, as well as the resolute endeavour to reshape their country, promoting justice and equality, Khaama Press reported.

Nargis Hassanzai’s profound impact lifts the veil of darkness shrouding Afghan women’s lives, revealing the shadow over their rights, humanity, and their country’s portrayal.

She is making a difference by securing scholarships and contributing to Afghan women’s football, acknowledged by FIFA. Her efforts led to official recognition of Afghan women’s football and participation in European competitions.

In 2023, the Nobel Prize from Sweden celebrated Afghanistan’s unwavering resilience, sharing the extraordinary essence of the Afghan people with nations worldwide, according to Khaama Press.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country’s educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities.

Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls.

Taliban leaders have also disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

Taliban have also barred girls from attending secondary school, restricted women and girls' freedom of movement, excluded women from most areas of the workforce and banned women from using parks, gyms and public bath houses.

