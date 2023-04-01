Delay in polls: Nawaz Sharif calls for full court to hear PTI petition

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 : Over the petition filed by Imran Khan-l ed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the delay in the Punjab polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have called for a full court to be formed, Geo News reported.

Nawaz Sharif made the remarks at a press conference in London and also spoke on the depleting foreign reserves of the country.

Sharif also spoke out against the decision to disqualify him as the prime minister, stating that it hurt the future of the country.

Sharif also criticised the bad choices made by those in authority that destroyed the nation's economy. He emphasised that the impoverished are compelled to sell their possessions in order to pay for their medical expenses because they cannot afford medicine.

Sharif said he intends to explain his exclusion from the prime minister's office and that retired judges like Saqib Nisar will also be involved in that investigation, according to Geo News.

The former prime minister also expressed his dissatisfaction with the state of Pakistan's economy, noting that the country was on course to join the most developed nations in the world only a few years earlier.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay the provincial elections in Punjab, The Express Tribune reported.

The PTI, in its petition, stressed that the ECP's order "is in violation of the Constitution as well as the judgement of the apex court order."

The petition further said that the PTI has approached the Supreme Court as "the matter involved in the petition is of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights of the millions of people of Pakistan, particularly the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", as per the news report.

The decision of PTI comes after the country's poll panel earlier this week announced postponing the election in Punjab until October 8 on the grounds that it could not conduct transparent and peaceful polls on the scheduled date of April 30.

