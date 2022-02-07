Delhi Airport T1's new arrival terminal to be operational by next week

New Delhi, Feb 7 Domestic passengers flying to Delhi will soon get to experience the T1's new arrival terminal which has now been completed and is expected to become operational by next week.

Accordingly, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, has built the new state-of-the-art arrival terminal as part of 'Delhi Airport's Phase 3A Expansion' project.

The project is a large-scale development and modernisation plan for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

According to I. Prabhakara Rao, Dy. Managing Director, GMR Group: "DIAL has successfully completed expansion work of arrival terminal at T1 and is ready for operations. This new arrival terminal is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport."

"The current domestic arrival operations will now move to the newly constructed arrival terminal, which would enable DIAL to take up the demolition of the existing arrival terminal, T1C. The building was the need of the hour. It will help in enhancing the airport's operational efficiency."

The new arrival terminal spans an 8,000 square meter new arrival hall, which is equipped with four (4) new baggage reclaim carousels.

"On the city side, the pickup lanes outside the Arrival terminal have been realigned and expanded to three (3) additional lanes, taking the total number of lanes to 11. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly improve passenger experience and convenience during pickup."

"Other developments include a contemporary meet & greet zone, plush forecourt area, including landscaping and kiosks for food and beverage (F&B), retail and expanded parking area for cars, etc."

As per the statement, upon completion, the new T1 would have integrated arrival and departure terminals, a new node building housing retail and F&B outlets, and a pier building comprising 22 contact stands.

