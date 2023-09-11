Delhi declaration sends “positive signal of G20 working together to tackle global challenges”: Chinese Embassy in India

New Delhi [India], September 11 : The Chinese Embassy in India on Monday said the G20 leaders’ declaration sends a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges, promote world economic recovery and global development.

“The G20 Summit in New Delhi adopted a leaders’ declaration, sending a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development,” the Chinese Embassy in India wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Monday.

The Embassy said the declaration reflects China’s proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships.

“In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development,” the embassy further wrote.

In a historic development, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted on Saturday by the leaders of the G20 leaders during the Leader’s Summit here in the national capital.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair’s Summary.

Also, the declaration being the most ambitious, contained 112 outcomes — both the outcomes and annexed documents — which is two-and-a-half- times more than any other.

PM Modi made the announcement and congratulated the Sherpas and ministers who had worked towards forging the consensus.

"I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible,” he said.

Addressing the press briefing on Sundayt, Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "When we started the presidency, PM Modi said that India’s presidency should be inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented. The New Delhi Declaration has 83 paras in all, and all 83 paras have 100 per cent consensus across all countries. There are eight paras on geopolitical issues titled ‘Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity’. All those eight pars have 100 per cent consensus".

"All countries have unanimously supported the New Delhi Leaders Declaration. This is one declaration without a single footnote and without any Chairs Summary. This is a complete statement with 100 per cent unanimity," Kant said.

He further said that this demonstrates both the Prime Minister and India’s "great ability" to bring all developing countries, all emerging markets, all developed countries, China, Russia, and everybody together on the same table and bring consensus.

"Secondly, this has been the most ambitious presidency in history ever, because the number of outcomes it has, both the outcomes and annexed documents it has is 112, which is more than two-and-a-half times than what has ever been achieved before," he further said.

Another big takeaway of the declaration was the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance.

PM Modi said that it marks a watershed moment in India’s quest towards sustainability and clean energy.

“The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance marks a watershed moment in our quest towards sustainability and clean energy. I thank the member nations who have joined this Alliance,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

PM Modi on Saturday launched the Global Biofuels Alliance in the presence of US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

The Global Biofuel Alliance is one of the priorities under India’s G20 Presidency.

Brazil, India, and the United States, as leading biofuel producers and consumers, will work together during the next few months towards the development of a Global Biofuels Alliance along with other interested countries.

This Alliance will be aimed at facilitating cooperation and intensifying the use of sustainable biofuels, including in the transportation sector. It will place emphasis on strengthening markets, facilitating global biofuels trade, developing concrete policy lesson-sharing and providing technical support for national biofuels programs worldwide.

It will also emphasize the already implemented best practices and success cases.

Another major takeaway was the announcement launch of a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor by India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEE EC) will encourage and provide impetus to economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, West Asia/Middle East and Europe.

The corridor will consist of two separate corridors (i) East Corridor connecting India to West Asia/Middle East and (ii) Northern Corridor connecting West Asia/Middle East to Europe.

It will include a rail line that, which upon completion, will provide a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement the existing multi-modal transport routes enhancing transshipment of goods and services between South East Asia through India to West Asia/Middle East Europe.

Notably, India stands to gain significantly as it places India firmly on the route of trade flows from South East Asia to the Gulf, West Asia and Europe, giving us significant strategic and economic advantage, besides creating huge opportunities in the logistics and transportation sector.

It also provides a faster and cheaper transit option giving a boost to trade and exports. It can be developed as a green corridor enhancing the green transition objectives, strengthening India’s standing in the region and allowing its companies to participate on an equal footing in infrastructure construction. The corridor will also secure supply chains, generate jobs and improve trade facilitation and accessibility.

