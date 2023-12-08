Delhi Police registers case after Singapore envoy flags car bearing fake embassy number plate

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Delhi Police has registered a case after Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong alleged in a social media platform flagged concern after a car at the Delhi airport was seen bearing a fake embassy number plate.

The police registered the case on Wednesday under sections 420, 482 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was registered at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport police station.

"Alert !! !! The car below bearing 63 CD plate is FAKE. This is NOT our Embassy car. We have alerted MEA & the Police. With so many threats around, be extra careful when you see this car parked unattended. Especially at the IGI: HC Wong," the Singapore envoy had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 24.

Notably, the incident is from November 23 at the Terminal 3 (T3) of the IGI airport vicinity.

According to the FIR, the car could be seen at the airport vicinity from 5:45 pm till 8:32 pm.

The case was registered by the duty officer, Delhi Police and further investigation is underway in the case.

