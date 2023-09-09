Delhi: Saudi Arabia hosts ‘Media Oasis’ on G20 sidelines, displays Vision 2030

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Saudi Arabia, is hosting a three-day event in conjunction with the G20 Leader’s Summit to provide an immersive and interactive experience of the Kingdom’s leading projects in various fields.

The event titled ‘Media Oasis’ is being organized from September 9-11 in New Delhi.

The event aims to provide an immersive and interactive experience of Saudi Arabia’s leading projects in the sectors of tourism, entertainment, technology, culture and sports. The overarching theme of the exhibit is ‘Vision 2030’, an initiative by Saudi Arabia aimed towards the diversification of the country economically, socially, and culturally.

The event has been organised by the Saudi Ministry of Media. It showcases the initiatives being taken by the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Invest Saudi, Saudi Ministry of Sports, Saudi Ministry of Energy, Red Sea Global, SDAIA, FII Institute, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Konoz, and CGC.

‘Media Oasis’ is expected to be attended by a host of ministers and senior Saudi officials. The exhibition is taking place at the Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi.

The event is being held in parallel to the HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to the national capital for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The first edition of the Media Oasis was held in conjunction with the 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah in June 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor