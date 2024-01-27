Deliberations of India-US Forum reflect trust, openness which characterise ties: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], January 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke at the 7th India-US Forum in Delhi on Saturday. He stated that the deliberations of the India-US Forum showcase the trust and openness which characterise the ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to speak at the 7th India-US Forum in New Delhi today. The deliberations of the Forum reflect the trust and openness which characterise our ties now. Thank @AnantaAspen Centre for their efforts at putting it together."

Earlier this week, Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, during a farewell reception, lauded the transformation in the ties between New Delhi and Washington. Sandhu strongly reflected on the progress and potential of US-India ties and said the relationship is "bound to go forward and deeper."

At a farewell reception held in his honour on Thursday, hosted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), the envoy highlighted various aspects of the India-US relationship and asserted that the two democracies are progressing in the right trajectory and a lot has to be covered, keeping in mind the " big picture."

Sandhu underscored the defence and strategic partnership between India and the US that has expanded to USD 25 billion over the years. He stressed that the great significance of India-US ties is the fact that the two nations are now collaborating, co-producing, and co-developing in the defence sector.

Sandhu said, "When I started, there were zero dollars of trade between the United States and India and we talk of 25 billion now. But the beautiful part is going much beyond the trade now we are talking about collaborating, co-producing, co-developing. So the GE (General Electric) deal is very, very significant."

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) President and CEO Mukesh Aghi also spoke at the event and lauded Sandhu's tenure. He said, "I think what he accomplished last four years...is basically measurable. Thank you for what you have done."

Notably, India and the United States enjoy a "comprehensive global strategic partnership" covering

almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, the convergence of

interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to MEA, regular dialogue between the Leaders is an important element of the expanding bilateral

ties. The MEA noted that the outcomes of these visits have been instrumental in strengthening the bilateral ties.

