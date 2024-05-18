'Demarche made with Kyrgyz Republic', to take measures for Pakistani students' safety: Pak Foreign Office on mob violence

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : After Pakistan advises students in the Kyrgyz Republic to stay indoors as mob violence continues against international students, Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that a demarche has been made with Kyrgyzstan at the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch emphasised that the Kyrgyz Republic have been impressed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students.

"At the instructions of DPM @MIshaqDar50 a demarche has been made with the Kyrgyz Republic. They have been impressed to take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens residing in the Kyrgyz Republic," Mumtaz Baloch said in a post shared on X.

Reportedly, there have been several incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a social media post, adding that the situation heated up on Friday due to the sharing of videos online of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13.

She further highlighted that the Pakistan embassy has opened emergency helplines and is in close contact with senior Kyrgyz authorities.

"Pakistan Embassy has opened emergency helplines & is responding to queries of students & their families. Amb @hazaigham has been in close contact with senior Kyrgyz authorities. 4 Pakistanis were provided first aid and discharged while one is under treatment for jaw injury," she added.

Further, she stressed that the Pakistan government has pledged to hold an inquiry and punish the perpetrators.

Mumtaz stated, "Government of Pakistan has been in contact with the Kyrghyz Government to ensure the safety & security of its nationals at risk in view of the mob riots of last night. They have expressed regret at the incidents of violence, pledged to hold an inquiry & punish the perpetrators."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed concerns about the ongoing situation in the Kyrgyz Republic and instructed Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to facilitate them.

"The reports of mob attacks on students in the Kyrgyz Republic are extremely concerning. We have established contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of Pakistani students. I have instructed our Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan to fully facilitate them," he said in a post shared on X.

Moreover, a few hospitals of medical universities in Kyrgyz's capital and private residences of international students have been attacked, the Pakistan embassy said.

"The hostels are inhabited by students from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. There have been reports of light injuries to a number of students from Pakistan," it added.

"So far, the violence appears to be directed against all foreign students and not specific to Pakistanis," the Pakistan embassy stressed.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan advised the Indian students to stay indoors and to get in touch with the Indian embassy. The Indian embassy also shared a helpline contact number for the students.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian embassy in Kyrgyz posted on X.

