Dengue cases spike in Pakistan; govt issues alert

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : Islamabad sees a sudden rise in dengue cases, recording a jump from 111 to over 1400 cases in less than a month as reported by Ary News.

The sudden spike in cases has put all government authorities on high alert in the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations of Pakistan has issued an urgent advisory, warning of increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall in the country.

The Dawn reported that many patients did not get proper hospitalization for the treatment as they preferred treatment in the neighbourhoods, mostly from clinics run by unqualified medical practitioners. Pakistani officials have observed that Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Nowshera had emerged as hubs of the infection.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued an urgent advisory, warning of increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favorable weather conditions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported over 12.3 million dengue cases globally by August 2024, with Pakistan being particularly vulnerable due to favorable environmental conditions, including temperatures between 26-29°C and humidity levels above 60 percent, as noted by The News.

According to the Meteorological Department of Pakistan, the country recorded excessively above average rainfall for Pakistan in August, and 2024 stands as the second wettest August in Pakistan.

According to WHO, Dengue fever is endemic to Pakistan, which experiences year-round transmission with seasonal peaks.

The matters get worse as the country experiences frequent flooding which results in water stagnation creating large breeding grounds for the aedes agyptii mosquito that causes Dengue.

Although there is no specific treatment for dengue infection according to WHO, but early detection and access to healthcare can help reduce mortality.

WHO advises practising vector control activities that include covering, draining and cleaning household water storage containers on a weekly basis. In addition, it advices chlorination of drinking water and application of suitable larvicides/insecticides for water storage in outdoor containers.

The rise in dengue cases comes in line as the country is already reeling under the impact of a polio outbreak and climate crises which have endangered the lives of citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor