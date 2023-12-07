Denmark Consul General in Dubai discusses his country's sustainability initiatives and COP28 participation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Lars Steen Nielsen, Consul-General and Head of Mission of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, shed light regarding the country's commitment to sustainability, collaborative efforts, plans and active participation in the COP28.

Denmark, known for its advancements in renewable energy and sustainable technologies and as one of the highest-ranked countries in terms of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, has been pursuing a path towards a more sustainable future.

Lars Steen Nielsen highlighted Denmark's ambitious climate law to reduce CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and research and development to achieve these targets.

Denmark's commitment to green projects extends beyond its borders, with global investments.

He also emphasised the importance of international collaboration and partnerships, especially with the United Arab Emirates.

Denmark is actively engaged in sharing its expertise in, among others, sustainable agriculture, addressing food waste, and promoting green technologies.

Regarding carbon capture, Nielsen acknowledged Denmark's evolving perspective, stating, "In Denmark, the focus has been on eliminating CO2, but now we are advancing in carbon capture, with pilot projects storing CO2 underground."

Additionally, Denmark's commitment to sustainability and collaboration with the UAE is reflected in its export activities. In 2022, Denmark imported goods from the UAE amounting to US$714 million and exported goods amounting to USD 2,541 million, showcasing the country's dedication to trade practises with the UAE.

As for Denmark's long-term vision for sustainable growth, Ambassador Nielsen highlighted the importance of financing initiatives globally. He highlighted Denmark's historic experience, where the initial costs of wind power were higher than those of fossil fuels, but with time and investments, it became more cost-effective and sustainable.

In line with the COP28, Nielsen stated that Denmark's Prime Minister and several ministers will be attending, with the country aims to contribute to discussions on loss and damage, phasing out oil and gas, tripling renewable energy, and doubling energy efficiency.

Denmark's commitment to financing global initiatives for a sustainable future is one of the key highlights of its engagement at COP28.

As part of its sustainability engagements in the UAE, Denmark has also launched a special platform titled "Danish Sustainability Champions in the UAE." This platform showcases initiatives by front-runner Danish companies in sustainability and provides insights into their advancements. Visit the platform here, Danish Sustainability Champions in the UAE.

"As we stand at the forefront of sustainability, Denmark is eager to share its experiences and collaborate with nations globally. Our commitment to reducing CO2 emissions, innovative technologies, and strong partnerships with countries like the UAE exemplify our dedication to creating a greener future for generations to come," Nielsen concluded. (ANI/WAM)

