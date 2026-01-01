Denmark, Faroe Islands assume 2026 presidency of Nordic Council of Ministers

Oslo, Jan 1 Denmark and the Faroe Islands on Thursday formally took over the presidency of the Nordic Council of Ministers for 2026, pledging to deepen Nordic cooperation with a focus on societal security, competitiveness and updating the Helsinki Treaty.

According to a press release by the Nordic Council of Ministers, one of the main priorities of the Danish-Faroese presidency will be to ensure that the Helsinki Treaty is updated so that it reflects the fact that Nordic cooperation consists of eight countries/parts. Societal security and competitiveness will be key themes of the presidency.

During their presidency, Denmark and the Faroe Islands will work to forge closer cooperation in areas including societal security and the security of supply, cross-border crime, the region's overall competitiveness, and the protection of children and young people in the digital age, the release said.

The presidency will also work to ensure that Greenland and the Faroe Islands, as well as Aland, if so desired by Finland and Aland, can become equal partners in Nordic cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported. Greenland and the Faroe Islands are self-governing parts of the Kingdom of Denmark, with their own parliaments and extensive control over domestic affairs while Denmark handles matters such as foreign policy and defence.

Aland is an autonomous, demilitarised archipelago belonging to Finland, with its own parliament and Swedish as its only official language.

Denmark's Minister for Nordic Cooperation Morten Dahlin said the Danish government supports the desire of the Faroe Islands and Greenland to participate fully in Nordic cooperation on an equal footing with the other Nordic countries.

The Faroese Minister for Nordic Cooperation Sirid Stenberg said there is a strong need to strengthen relations and cooperation among Nordic neighbors amid uncertainties. She added that the Faroe Islands have long sought membership in their own name, and said the presidency will seek to set up a commission to update the Helsinki Treaty and pursue full membership for the Faroe Islands.

The Helsinki Treaty regulates Nordic cooperation and is often referred to as the "Nordic constitution." It was adopted in 1962 and was last updated in 1996, according to the Nordic Council of Ministers.

The presidency programme was published in October, 2025 during the Session of the Nordic Council in Stockholm. On that occasion, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the Faroese Prime Minister Aksel V Johannesen underscored the importance of Nordic unity in uncertain times.

"In such uncertain times, it is crucial that we stick together in the Nordic Region," they said, adding that the 2026 presidency carries the title "The Nordic Region: Strong Ties in Changing Times."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor