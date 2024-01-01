Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Steps Down After 52 Years, Passing Throne to Prince Frederik

Denmark Queen Margrethe II is in power for more than 50 years. As per the CNN reports Queen has unexpectedly declared that she will be stepdown from the thrown in early 2024. On annual New Year Queen announced this news on Danish television, that she we will hand over her crown to her son Prince Frederik.

During this announcement she gave an example of her beliefs about the future referencing a back operation she underwent in February 2023. CNN reported that, "In two weeks' time, I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody--and also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of 'ailments' increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past," the queen said.

The Danish queen revealed that she underwent "extensive back surgery" in February of the current year. She expressed gratitude to the competent health personnel for a successful procedure and reflected on the future. Contemplating whether it was the appropriate time to pass on responsibilities to the next generation, she decided that now is the right moment.

The queen announced her decision, stating, "On 14th January 2024 - 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father--I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik," as reported by CNN. Following the passing of King Frederik IX on January 14, 1972, Queen Margrethe II ascended to the throne. After Queen Elizabeth II of Britain in the previous year, Margrethe assumed the title of Europe's longest-serving queen.