Denmark's spy chief Lars Findsen imprisoned for allegedly leaking classified information

Denmark's spy chief Lars Findsen on Tuesday (local time) was imprisoned for allegedly leaking classified information.

According to Danish Security and Intelligence Service, also known as PET, "a long investigation of leaks" within intelligence services was being probed and Findsen was arrested on December 9, read a statement from the country's intelligence unit.

The trial is currently ongoing, the statement said, reported CNN.

Lars Findsen, the head of Denmark's foreign intelligence service has been in prison for over a month for allegedly leaking classified information, it was revealed on Monday.

Findsen was named as one of four people arrested in December over leaks of classified information. His name was made public after a court in Copenhagen lifted an order that prevented his identity from being revealed, reported CNN.

At the time of Findsen's arrest in December, the intelligence service said that the four arrested people were both current and former PET employees and employees of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS). Findsen has been the head of the DDIS since 2015.

Before that, he served as the head of the Police Intelligence Service and as a department head at the Danish Ministry of Defense, reported CNN.

Little detail is known about the case, including the nature of the alleged leaks. The trial is being held behind closed doors.

At the time of the arrests, PET said the four people were charged under section 109(1) of the Danish Criminal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

( With inputs from ANI )

