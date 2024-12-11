"Dense and lively discussion": EU envoy Herve Delphin meets Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], December 11 : Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

He described the discussions with Gandhi as "dense and lively" focussing on topics relevant to the Europe-India relations.

Sharing a post on X, Delphin wrote, "Dense and lively discussion with @RahulGandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Indian Parliament @LokSabhaSectt, covering a broad range of topics of relevance for the Europe-India relations and the future of our democracies in a world of challenges, geopolitical tensions & crises."

https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/1866731916063543424

On Tuesday, Delphin met Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and discussed Indian geopolitics and perspectives on China, Russia, South Asia, Middle East and Europe with him.

"Rich & candid evening exchange with @ShashiTharoor Chairman, External Affairs Cttee of #India Parlt @LokSabhaSectt at #EU Residence with European #TeamEurope Ambassadors, covering Indian geopolitics & perspectives on China, Russia, South Asia, Middle East & Europe. Learning from each other," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/EUAmbIndia/status/1866553399669350814

Earlier in October, Delphin, emphasised that India's geostrategic and geo-economic importance is "more manifest," with growing business opportunities.

Speaking at the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi on October 11, Delphin highlighted the steady growth of EU-India trade and called for stronger trade ties between the two economies.

"The geostrategic and geo-economic importance of India had become more manifest, the opportunities for business more tangible. This has been reflected in the constant sustained growth of EU-India two-way trade, at an average rate of over 10 per cent a year," he had said.

The event was attended by key figures, including Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, ambassadors, and industry leaders.

"Today the EU is the largest trading partner of India in goods, accounting for 12 per cent of India's total trade. The EU block is one of the leading trading partners in services. It is also one of the main sources of FDI in this country, representing 21 per cent of total FDI to India," Delphin had said at the time.

He further noted that European companies play an increasingly important role in India's economy. There are about 4,500 EU companies present in India, which directly or indirectly give jobs to 6.7 million Indians.

