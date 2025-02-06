Deputy Chairman RS Harivansh lauds long-standing, warm and friendly relations between India and Sweden

New Delhi [India], February 6 : A Parliamentary Delegation led by Margareta Cederfelt, Chairperson of the India-Sweden Friendship Group in the Swedish Parliament, met with the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, at the Parliament House Complex on Thursday.

Welcoming the delegation, Harivansh praised the long-standing, warm and friendly relations between India and Sweden, built on shared democratic values, and expanding collaborations in trade, investment and technology.

He highlighted the growing momentum in bilateral ties, noting numerous high-level meetings, including at the Prime Ministerial level, since 2014, which reflect the commitment of both nations to deepen their engagement.

The Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha highlighted the increasing momentum in bilateral relations, noting that India and Sweden have held many high-level meetings since 2014, including at the Prime Ministerial level, reflecting the commitment of both nations to deepen engagement.

Underscoring trade and investment ties with Sweden, Harivansh said that India currently stands as Sweden's major trading partner in Asia, with bilateral trade in goods and services.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh welcomed the deep-rooted presence of Swedish companies in India, some operating for over a century, and acknowledged their significant contributions to India's "Make in India" and R&D initiatives.

Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha encouraged more Swedish businesses to leverage India's vast market and manufacturing ecosystem to not only serve domestic consumers but also cater to global supply chains.

On climate action, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustainability and industrial decarbonization through the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 2.0), a pioneering initiative co-launched by India and Sweden. The discussions highlighted the growing importance of India-Sweden collaboration in clean energy, green technology, and sustainable industrial practices.

Harivansh also acknowledged the rich cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations. He appreciated the widespread popularity of Indian classical arts, yoga, and Ayurveda in Sweden, which continue to strengthen cultural exchanges. Additionally, he welcomed the increasing number of Indian professionals and students in Sweden, reflecting the deepening academic and economic linkages between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a strong commitment to fostering closer parliamentary engagement and expanding collaboration across trade, technology, climate, and cultural sectors.

The Deputy Chairman extended his best wishes to the Swedish delegation for a productive visit to India, reaffirming the shared vision of both nations for a stronger and more dynamic partnership in the years ahead.

Members of Parliament Sujeet Kumar, Mahua Maji, G.K. Vasan and Milind Murli Deora as well as P.C. Mody, Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion.

