Deputy Ruler of Sharjah Sultan bin Ahmed approves Shams' studios and business incubator

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, approved the studios and business incubator as the latest projects of Sharjah Media City (Shams).

This came during Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi's visit, Thursday, to Shams, where he reviewed a package of various proposed future plans and projects.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council reviewed detailed future plans for the city. These plans aim to provide more facilities and meet evolving needs in various media fields, featuring a range of advanced projects encompassing technical, administrative, and practical aspects.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed watched a visual presentation outlining the projects "Shams" plans to implement to modernise the city's facilities. The presentation featured infrastructure and administrative development projects aimed at enabling major institutions in the city to operate according to the latest media regulations and standards.

Sharjah Media City's studios are distinguished by advanced technology and modern equipment that supports various types of television, film and music production, in addition to comprehensive services to support production through a professional environment and a specialised and integrated work team.

It includes a number of studios for training, production, recording and montage in spaces equipped with the latest technologies for recording and music production as well as meeting all the needs of artists and producers.

The Shams Innovation Incubator includes studios with rooms dedicated to podcasting, video casting, video filming, and photography. The incubator focuses on enhancing innovation and creativity, building brand identity, increasing interaction with the audience, and marketing content in an innovative way.

The modern programmes and projects of Sharjah Media City aim to strengthen its position as a leading media centre by developing modern infrastructure, attracting media talents from around the world, and providing advanced training programmes in various media fields.

The plans also include supporting innovation in digital and technological media, and providing an ideal work environment for innovators and entrepreneurs in the media sector. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor