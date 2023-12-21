Desperate Hamas terrorists forced to hunt animals to survive

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/TPS): Desperate to survive, Hamas terror squads in Gaza are now forced to hunt animals for food.

Palestinian sources inside the Strip, including those with access to Hamas's communications network, painted a grim picture to the Tazpit Press Service.

"A large part of the Hamas terrorists are in a state of starvation, and this is what led to a series of cases in which the Hamas terrorists preferred to surrender and raise their hands," one Palestinian told TPS.

One source reported that the terrorists are forced to hunt animals outside the tunnels and drag them to the shafts. The basic menu Hamas provides its people today is soup and bread, TPS was told.

The evidence also shows that many Hamas operatives are in a severe psychotic state. TPS was told they are heard on the communication networks mumbling indistinct words, seeming to have lost their sanity.

Some terrorists are now trying to escape to the Rafah area because it is close to the Egyptian border. They hope to eventually escape to the Egyptian Sinai.

But the routes to Rafah are not safe, so other Hamas operatives are making their way to Khan Yunis. Khan Yunis is the second largest city in the Strip and is regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there.

Regardless of which place they flee, the terrorists feel their backs are against the wall as they are continually pushed further south.

One Gazan warned TPS that "Hamas may blow up the Rafah crossing to cause masses of Palestinians to flee into Egypt and drag Egypt and Israel into a political crisis..."

Another source in the Strip said the Iran-backed terror group feels especially betrayed by Hezbollah.

"Hamas is in a difficult situation also in light of the lack of a significant response from Hezbollah." Hamas he, said, had pinned its hopes on Hezbollah opening a second front along the Israel-Lebanon border.

"Hamas' leadership abroad is in serious trouble, even in Qatar, and is no longer secure," he added.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

