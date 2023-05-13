Despite US pressure, Iran continues to engage in "constructive cooperation" with UN

Tehran [Iran], May 13 : Nasser Kana, the spokesman of the Iran Foreign Ministry, has said that despite political pressure from the United States to its allies, the Islamic Republic's principled stance is to maintain constructive cooperation and contact with the UN Human Rights system, IRNA reported.

Kana made these remarks in response to an inquiry from IRNA over comments made by some American officials against the choice of an Iran ambassador to serve as chair of the important Geneva Human Rights Forum in 2023.

Their comments are absurd, the spokesman said, adding that US officials should respect the appointment because it was done with backing from other nations and a majority of votes, as per IRNA.

The official emphasised that despite all of the pressure from the US, the Islamic Republic continues to cooperate and take part in efforts to advance human rights all over the world.

Ali Bahreini, the Islamic Republic of Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva, has been named as the rotating president of the 2023 Social Forum of the Human Rights Council as of November, according to IRNA.

The Human Rights Council's Social Forum will take place on November 1-2 in Geneva, Switzerland, with the goal of laying the groundwork for member states and participating representatives to discuss the importance of science, innovation, and technology in advancing human rights, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, IRNA reported.

