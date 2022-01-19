Details of transfer in Pak bank account emerge in blogger's murder conspiracy

The case of the British-Pakistani man Muhammad Gohir Khan, charged for conspiring to kill Netherlands-based blogger and activist, Ahmad Waqass Goraya, entered its fourth day of the trial on Tuesday when the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) produced further evidence about Khan's communication with a Pakistan-based middleman.

Mohammed Khan entered into an agreement with unknown persons or handlers described in court papers as Muzamil/Mudz/Pappa/Mush, to travel to Netherland in order to kill Goraya. Later the middleman was identified by Khan as Muzamil.

CPS said that Mohammed Asif and Raza Syed Hassan assisted Khan in receiving £5,000 from Muzamil on May 21, 2021, reported DAWN.

In May last year, Khan contacted Asif and asked him if he could do him a favour. He said he had money in Pakistan that he needed in the UK, and that he would transfer £5,000 into Asif's bank account if Asif would give him the amount in cash.

Asif asked for the money to be transferred in Pakistani rupees into his bank account in Pakistan. They agreed on the currency exchange rate of Rs220 to the pound which amounted to Rs 1.1 million.

Asif later asked his brother-in-law Syed to give the envelope to Khan and that is why Khan then met Syed the next day at the latter's house in Cricklewood.

The Crown Prosecution Service told the jury that a certain amount of payment for the job was agreed upon by the middleman.

Another revelation in the trial was that at the time of the arrest, Muhammad Gohir Khan lived at his home address with his parents, wife and six children.

The prosecution also mentioned that it appears that the middleman holds a British passport.

Both Khan and Mudz had disputes over the payments and that is when Mudz told khan that he has a "B passport and does not need a visa to enter the UK", reported DAWN.

The jury was informed by the prosecution that Mudz said he travelled to Europe on personal trips and thus the amount cannot be as high as Khan was demanding from him

Notably, Khan was in Rotterdam on an alleged reconnaissance mission linked to the Goraya murder plot and was demanding more money for expenses, but Mudz said the receipts he had provided showed the expenses were far less.

The police listed items as having been provided by Khan at the time of arrest-Samsung Galaxy Note 10, a Nokia black phone, an SFR SIM card and a Lycamobile SIM card.

When the Whatsapp conversations were scrutinized for evidence it appeared that the chats between Khan and Mudz/Zed were suspected to be related to organising and agreeing to commit Goraya's murder for a price of £100,000.

The hearing will resume at the Kingston-upon-Thames crown court on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

