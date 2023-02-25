Development of IT, Software booming in India: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that India has undertaken an enormous rise and stressed that it is "very good" for the ties between the two nations. Speaking at a joint press meet along with PM Narendra Modi, Scholz noted that the development of IT and software is booming in India

"India has undertaken an enormous rise much has happened and that is also good for the relations between both our countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now," Olaf Scholz said.

He further said, "We need talent, we need skilled workers. The development of IT & software is booming in India and many capable companies are here in India. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that corporation. We want to recruit & attract that talent in Germany."

In his remarks at the joint press meet, Scholz said that around 1800 German companies are active in India and have given thousands of jobs. He stressed that India and Germany have been cooperating.

Scholz said, "We have been cooperating, we have been discussing matters, this has made it possible for us to take important decisions last year when it was necessary for example: when it was about G20 taking decisions together."

He further said, "I am pleased that India has the Presidency of the G20 this year. A very responsible task at this difficult point in time that has to be underlined. I am confident that Indian will fully comply with what needs to be done in that regard."

Olaf Scholz called the conflict between Russia and Ukraine a "major catastrophe." He stressed that war in Ukraine has led to immense losses and the destruction of infrastructure.

"The war in Ukraine began a year ago. It has led to immense losses, destruction of infrastructure, ...buildings, energy connections and grids. It is a major catastrophe but above all, it is a disaster, a catastrophe, because we know this war violates a fundamental principle to which we had all been agreed for such a long time that we do not change borders through the use of violence," Scholz said.

Olaf Scholz arrived today in New Delhi for a visit to India from February 25-26. He is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Germany have strong ties based on shared democratic values and a deep understanding of each other's interests. Speaking at a joint press meet along with Olaf Scholz, PM Modi noted that both nations have a long history of cultural and economic exchange.

"India and Germany have strong ties, based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other's interests. There is also a long history of cultural and economic exchange between the two countries," PM Modi said.

"We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe," he added.

PM Modi said that he and German Scholz discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. He stressed that the increasing cooperation between India and Germany is not only beneficial for both nations but also sends a positive message to the world.

"People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. We're encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities," PM Modi said.

Earlier, the two leaders held delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other dignitaries attended the meeting.

During his visit to India, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. He will travel to Bengaluru on February 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

