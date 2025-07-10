Devotees gather at Sarnath to celebrate Ashadha Purnima and Buddha's first sermon

Sarnath (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 : Under the golden hues of the setting sun and the sacred full moon of Ashadha, Sarnaththe site of the Buddha's first sermonbecame a vibrant hub of spiritual reflection and cultural reverence as devotees from across the world gathered at Mulagandha Kuti Vihara.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Mahabodhi Society of India, hosted a solemn and graceful celebration to mark Ashadha Purnima, a day revered as the Buddha's First Turning of the Wheel of Dharma.

This sacred day also marks the onset of Varsha Vassa, the traditional monastic rain retreata period of contemplation and study for the Buddhist Sangha, mirroring the inward journey as rains quiet the world outside.

The event commenced with a meditative parikrama (circumambulation) of the Dhamek Stupa. Monks, nuns, and lay followers walked in peaceful unison, hands folded in devotion, as ancient chants filled the air.

The solemnity of the moment was amplified by the stupa's timeless presenceits weathered stones standing as sentinels of centuries-old teachings.

In his welcome address, Ven. Summitananda Thero, In-charge of Mulagandha Kuti Vihara, reflected on the spiritual weight of Sarnath and the gathering's deep symbolismwhere memory and devotion unite beneath the open sky.

One of the highlights was the heartfelt message by Ven. Dieu Tri, a senior nun from Vietnam, who spoke of the powerful emotions felt during the recent Relic Exposition of the Buddha in Vietnam. A short film showcased the event, which saw an overwhelming 17.8 million devotees venerate the sacred relics across nine cities.

Ven. Wangchuk Dorjee Negi, Vice Chancellor of the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, beautifully blended scholarship with spirituality, highlighting the symbolism of Ashadha Purnimathe Buddha's first teachings, the formation of the Sangha, and the legendary dream of Queen Mahamaya, who envisioned a six-tusked white elephant foretelling the Buddha's birth.

Representing the long-standing spiritual ties between India and Sri Lanka, Most Ven. Sumedha Thero, President of the Indo-Sri Lanka International Buddhist Association, emphasized the historic friendship nurtured through the shared Dharma. He lauded the Indian government for selecting Sarnath as the venue for this year's celebrations, calling it "a most fitting and sacred choice."

The event concluded with powerful words from Shartse Khensur Jangchup Choeden Rinpoche, Secretary General of IBC, who stressed the importance of unity, empathy, and mindful action in today's interconnected world. "Bridging differences and fostering inclusive dialogue is not just nobleit is essential," he noted.

Ven. Seelawanso Thero, Principal of Pali and Buddhist Dhamadoot College, closed the event with a sincere vote of thanks, expressing deep gratitude to all attendees and supporters for their trust and unwavering commitment to the Dharma.

As twilight deepened and prayers echoed in the air, the celebration stood as a testament to Buddhism's timeless message of peace, compassion, and inner awakeningoffering hope and harmony to a world in need.

