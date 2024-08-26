Devotees throng Krishna Temple at Lalitpur in Nepal on Janmashthami

Lalitpur [Nepal], August 26 : Thousands of devotees stood in serpentine lines on Monday to enter the Krishna Temple in Patan Durbar Square, a UNESCO World Heritage Site celebrating the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Shri Krishna Janmastami, birthday of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated by throughout the Himalayan Nation with devotion and veneration. As per the scriptures, Lord Krishna, incarnation of Lord Bishnu, Protector of human being from evil, injustice and devilish forces was born on midnight of Bhadrakrishna Astami as per the lunar calendar during the Dwapar era.

He is also regarded as the proponent of the three principles of Gyanayog, Karmayog and Bhaktiyog. Shri Krishna Janmastami is celebrated in a grand manner to cherish the good deeds of Lord Krishna, believed to bring happiness and prosperity in life.

"Early morning we take bath, worship the God, perform rituals, throng the temple to pay obeisance. We observe fast and pray for the well-being of the family," Basanta Acharya, a devotee told ANI.

Devotees, especially women, spend the night chanting prayers and devotional songs, dancing and lighting oil-fed lamps. The renowned and artistic Shri Krishna Temple, that stands tall on Patan Durbar Square, is made of stones by the then King of Patan, Siddhi Narsingh Malla.

Various religious organisations and institutions celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna by organising colourful processions with the idols of Lord Krishna flanked by decorative portraits.

"We have continued the practise of 'Krishna Jhula' in my home. We fast for the entire day, even forsaking water. In the evening, make offerings and perform the evening rituals and then have food that is considered sacred. Devotees stay awake all night chanting and singing hymns and songs," another devotee Gyanu Mahato told ANI.

It is mentioned in ancient scriptures that Lord Krishna, born to Basudev and Devaki and held prisoner by Kansha in Mathura, guided humanity on the path of knowledge, truth and immortality.

Lord Krishna is called "Gopal" for his dedicated service to the cows as a herder and is also known as "Manmohan" for the melodies he used to play on his flute, charming everyone.

