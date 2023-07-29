DEWA launches 'For Her' programme to enhance female employees' capabilities

Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the third batch of the "For Her" programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) under the theme 'Future Capabilities for Inspiring Women'.

The programme, which aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA's vision and strategic goals, supports the organisation's ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its female employees. The third batch of the programme has 25 female employees from various divisions.

"We are keen to empower female employees in various occupational levels and enhance their capabilities by providing them with all the resources and tools to develop their skills and leadership capabilities within an encouraging and inspiring work environment that fosters their innovation and creativity. The programme will prepare inspiring female leaders capable of developing innovative solutions that contribute to achieving new accomplishments and consolidating DEWA's global position," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA's Women Committee, explained that the programme has five main pillars: strategic thinking and planning; resilience and stress management; result-based management; creative problem-solving and decision-making skills, tools, and techniques; and leadership skills.

The For Her programme is an extension of the 'DEWA Female Ambassadors Programme' under the supervision of DEWA Women's Committee and the Business Support and Human Resources division. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor