DEWA launches the second edition of its technical infrastructure manual

Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched the second edition of its Infrastructure NOC (No-Objection Certificate) Technical Manual, to be a reference for contractors, consultants, and developers accredited by DEWA. This is part of DEWA's efforts to promote business in the Emirate. This Manual helps facilitate and accelerate the acquisition of electricity and water services according to the best international standards and practices regarding reliability, quality, and efficiency.

In this edition of the Manual, DEWA has added 17 new project types, bringing the total number to 67 projects. It also includes the particular standards for water assets and an update of the technical specifications and protection details for new electricity assets.

"Due to the increasing number of infrastructure projects in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water services, we are committed to keeping pace with the Emirate's economic prosperity and the increase in population, and to support Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities. DEWA provides all the necessary capabilities and digital services that help consultants and contractors carry out their work and conduct their transactions smoothly and easily, to enhance Dubai's competitiveness in facilitating business, to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world, and enhance the happiness of all stakeholders. We are committed to providing the tools, requirements and instructions that enable stakeholders to work within the best conditions and with the least possible effort and time. We are committed to providing a motivational environment to build and consolidate strong, long-term relations with our partners. This ensures the prosperity of our business. This also strengthens DEWA's position, which has become among the most distinguished entities in the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

DEWA offers consultants and contractors with a package of innovative programmes and services, including Al Namoos service, Marafeq smart feature, and the Ownek (Arabic equivalent of 'your help') awareness initiative, to enrich their experience. It also allows them to conduct their transactions at any time and from anywhere, with ease and security, via DEWA's smart application or website without the need to visit DEWA's customer happiness centres. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor