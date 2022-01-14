DGCA seeks report from UAE regulator on safety breach by two India-bound flights

New Delhi, Jan 14 India's civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report in connection to a recent "near-collision" incident in Dubai involving two India-bound flights, sources said on Friday.

The purported safety related incident occurred at the time of take-off. The two Emirates airlines flights were headed for Hyderabad and Bengaluru, respectively.

Post the safety breach, an investigation was launched by the UAE's aviation investigation.

An Emirates spokesperson said: "On January 9, flight EK524 was instructed by air traffic control to reject take-off on departure from Dubai and this was completed successfully.

"There was no aircraft damage, nor were there any injuries. Safety is always our top priority, and as with any incident we are conducting our own internal review. The incident is also under investigation by the UAE AAIS and we are unable to comment further."

