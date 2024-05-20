DGR, Alliance Francaise boost France-UAE cultural, education ties

Dubai [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Government Relations (DGR) in collaboration with the Alliance Francaise in Sharjah, has launched a series of initiatives and events aimed at strengthening cultural and educational ties with the French Republic.

These efforts are part of the emirate's ongoing mission to build upon existing cultural exchange and promote French language education within the region.

A significant event in this regard was the global launch of the 'Tivi5 Monde' educational and entertainment app by French broadcaster TV5 Monde.

Sponsored by the DGR, the Alliance Francaise hosted the app's global debut at the House of Wisdom, attracting a distinguished audience comprising Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR, ambassadors, officials, directors of Alliance Francaise branches across the UAE, as well as heads of French schools in Sharjah and Dubai.

The 'Tivi5 Monde' app is an innovative platform designed to facilitate French language learning through interactive videos and entertainment activities, catering to a diverse range of topics and effectively helping children and young people acquire French vocabulary and phrases.

In addition to the app's launch, the Alliance Francaise participated in the UAE Schools & Nursery Show at Expo Centre Sharjah with support from DGR. This event brought together a wide range of educational institutions from across the UAE, providing a platform for the Alliance Francaise to engage with the educational and academic community, showcase its unique approach to education and entertainment, and reaffirm its commitment to offering high-quality educational experiences to the public in the UAE.

Continuing its efforts to bolster Sharjah's status as a French language and Francophone culture hub, the Alliance Francaise has also launched a range of new courses. By the end of June, students will have completed their first academic year in French language classes held at the House of Wisdom under the title 'Wisdom Speaks French.' These courses not only focus on language learning but also incorporate monthly French cultural activities, such as culinary arts, to provide a comprehensive educational experience.

Furthermore, the Alliance Francaise will participate in the Open Day of the French International School on 1st June, enabling students and their families to explore the French curriculum and the opportunities available for enrolment in world-renowned French universities.

The Alliance is also expanding its educational programmes by reopening French language courses at the American University of Sharjah in September and organising Francophonie Day at the beginning of the same month, thereby reaffirming its commitment to promoting the French language and culture, all with the support of DGR. (ANI/WAM)

