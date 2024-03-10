Dharamshala: Tibetan government-in-exile commemorates 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 : The Tibetan government-in-exile commemorated the 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day on Sunday in Dharamshala and highlighted Chinese atrocities in Tibet including environmental destruction due to hydropower electric projects.

Tibetan Women's Association General Secretary Kalsang Dolma also demanded the Chinese government to release the political prisoners unconditionally.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government in exile held an official programme on the occasion.

Several Parliamentarians of Australia and Germany and other senior officials attended the event. They also expressed their support for a "middle-way approach" to the conflict.

The guests included Senator Dean Anthony Smith, Senator Deborah Mary O'Neil, MP Michael McCormack, MP David Smith and members of a German group led by MP Michael Karl Brand and a member group from Taiwan and Thailand.

President of Tibetan Youth Congress Gonpo Dhundup highlighted the continuous resistance carried out in Tibet.

"All the Tibetian supporters across the globe, we are observing the day as the 65th Tibetian National Uprising Day...China has to listen to our voices...There is continuous resistance that has been carried out by our brothers and sisters inside Tibet," he told ANI.

Tibetan Women's Association General Secretary Kalsang Dolma demanded the release of political prisoners under Chinese captivity.

"Since 1959 till now, is the 65th Uprising day. Every year we commemorate this day...We have lots of demands- first, the Chinese government has to release the political prisoners unconditionally. They also have to stop hydropower electric projects built in Tibet as it causes lots of environmental destruction," she said.

Earlier this month, the Tibetan diaspora held a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Vienna on Wednesday, demanding the release of arrested Tibetans in Sichuan who were peacefully protesting the planned construction of a dam in Tibet, local sources stated.

The protest was held to showcase their solidarity with Tibetans in China's Sichuan province and the demonstrators called for the immediate release of hundreds of Tibetan monks and villagers.

Last month, members of over 44 countries took part in the ninth edition of the International Conference of Tibet Support Groups being held in Brussels, Belgium.

