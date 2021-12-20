Diamantaire group defaults on IDBI Bank's mega loans of Rs 6,710 cr

By IANS | Published: December 20, 2021 04:54 PM2021-12-20T16:54:04+5:302021-12-20T17:00:07+5:30

Mumbai, Dec 20 In another stunner, a prominent diamantaire has allegedly defaulted repaying loans worth over a staggering ...

Diamantaire group defaults on IDBI Bank's mega loans of Rs 6,710 cr | Diamantaire group defaults on IDBI Bank's mega loans of Rs 6,710 cr

Diamantaire group defaults on IDBI Bank's mega loans of Rs 6,710 cr

Next

Mumbai, Dec 20 In another stunner, a prominent diamantaire has allegedly defaulted repaying loans worth over a staggering Rs 6,710-crore to the government-backed private sector IDBI Bank Ltd, Mumbai, official sources said.

The outstanding amount also comprises a significant foreign currency component of more than $161,000, or roughly Rs 1.20 crore.

Banking circles describe it as the "second biggest" default of its kind notched by a diamond industry entity after the infamous Punjab National Bank scam of around Rs 14,000 crore involving Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi - erupted in early 2018, shaking the country's banking industry.

The IDBI Bank Ltd – owned by the Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is preparing for its much-anticipated IPO in early 2022 – has initiated measures to recover the outstanding monies from the defaulters.

The diamond company is Sanghavi Exports International Pvt Ltd, with headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex, besides its 4 associate companies and 13 persons who are directors/promoters/guarantors, etc.

The Mumbai-based companies are: Sanghavi Diamonds Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, Sanghavi Jewelry Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, Sanghavi Star Retail Pvt Ltd, and Royal Estate Holding

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Idbi Bank LtdLife Insurance Corporation Of India