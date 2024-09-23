Digital Public Infrastructure should be a bridge, not a barrier: PM Modi at 'Summit of Future'

New York [US], September 23 : Highlighting the importance of safe and responsible use of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 'Summit of the Future' on Monday, said that the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier.

Addressing the mega summit at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, PM Modi said, "For safe and responsible use of technology, balance regulation is needed. We want such global digital governance in which sovereignty and integrity remain intact."

"Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier. for global good, India is ready to share its DPI. For India, One Earth, One Family, One Future is a commitment," he added.

The Quad nations, too, highlighted Digital Public Infrastructure's (DPI) critical role in creating a secure, reliable, and interoperable digital ecosystem.

They affirmed the principles of inclusivity; interoperability; modularity and extensibility; scalability; security and privacy; collaboration; governance for public benefit, trust, and transparency; grievance redress; sustainability; human rights; intellectual property protection; and sustainable development for the development and deployment of DPI, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Quad nations also recognised the potential of digital technologies in shaping the future of societies worldwide and offering opportunities to accelerate the realisation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the achievement of its Sustainable Development Goals.

The release further stated that DPI is an evolving concept described as a set of shared digital systems that are secure, reliable, and interoperable; built and leveraged by the public and private sector to provide equitable access and improve public service delivery at scale; governed by applicable legal frameworks and enabling rules that provide for a level playing field and fair competition to drive development, inclusion, innovation, trust, and competition, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Both safeguards for fundamental freedoms and robust cybersecurity measures are necessary for DPI to be implemented in a way that respects human rights and upholds our democratic principles. Governments deploying DPI should engage in concerted efforts to close all digital divides.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also said that cyber, maritime, and space are emerging as new areas of conflict and that it is high time that "global action must match global ambition."

PM Modi said terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security.

"While on one hand, terrorism continues to be a serious threat to global peace and security, on the other hand, cyber, maritime and space are emerging as new areas of conflict. On all these issues, I will stress that global action must match global ambition."

PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit on the first day of his three-day visit to the United States.

At the UN Summit of the Future, world leaders adopted a Pact for the Future that included a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations. The Pact covers a broad range of themes, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, digital cooperation, human rights, gender, youth, and future generations, and the transformation of global governance.

