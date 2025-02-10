Diplomat's book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' sparks engaging discussion

By Nishant Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 10 : A significant discussion on the book Nalanda: How It Changed the World, written by author and diplomat Abhay Kumar, was held in Delhi on Monday.

Organised by India Foundation in collaboration with India Habitat Centre, the event featured insightful contributions from several distinguished discussants, including Come Carpentier de Gourdon, Distinguished Fellow at India Foundation; Sunaina Singh, Former Vice Chancellor of Nalanda University; and Rajiv Mehrotra, Trustee-Secretary of The Foundation for Universal Responsibility of the Dalai Lama. The event was attended by prominent scholars, professors, academicians and diplomats.

The conversation explored the transformative impact of the ancient Nalanda University on global knowledge systems, its legacy in the fields of education, philosophy, and spiritual thought, and its relevance in today's world. The discussants delved into the historical significance of Nalanda, its role in promoting intellectual exchange across cultures, and the continued importance of such institutions in fostering global dialogue and understanding.

In his address expressing gratitude to the India Foundation, author Abhay Kumar said, "This book is not just about Nalanda, but about how it transformed the world. When I was growing up in Nalanda, my parents would take me to visit its ruins. However, when I returned to Nalanda two years ago, I felt a deep curiosity about its history. This curiosity inspired me to explore and learn more about the significance of Nalanda. Nalanda's contribution is immense the fields of medicine, arts and mathematics.

At the event, a video clip about the book was screened, followed by an address by scholar Come Carpentier de Gourdon. He said, "Nalanda had a remarkably multidisciplinary approach to knowledge. The kind of teaching imparted at Nalanda was highly sophisticated, and it was essential for its time. Abhay Kumar's book is exceptionally well-written and organised."

Recommending everyone to visit the site of the Nalanda ruins, Professor Sunaina Singh said, "Nalanda is renowned for its rich tradition of knowledge (gyan parampara). It has made numerous contributions, including the development of the concept of translation, theory-based learning, and experiential learning. Students of history and Buddhism will find Abhay Kumar's book particularly enlightening. The categorisation within the book is exceptional, offering a well-organised and insightful compilation."

The book 'Nalanda: How it changed the world' explores the history of Nalanda University, answering key questions about it.

Speaking to ANI, Abhay Kumar said, " I wrote this book because I struggled to find all the information in one place. Questions like who the teachers of Nalanda were, when it was established, what their contributions were, and what great philosophies were taught there, kept lingering in my mind. As I sought answers to these questions, the search ultimately led to the creation of this book."

Abhay Kumar's book examines how Nalanda became a leading centre of knowledge, studying its contributions to science, mathematics, philosophy, art, architecture, and poetry. The book also highlights the famous scholars who studied and taught there, as well as the foreign visitors who came to learn. Through thorough research, it sheds light on Nalanda's rise to fame, its downfall, and its efforts to rise again.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor