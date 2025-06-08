"Direct threat to democracy," US Secy of State condemns assassination attempt on Colombia's presidential contender

Washington DC [US], June 8 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday condemned the attempted assassination of Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay.

Rubio directed Colombian President Gustavo Petro to protect the country from leftist "inflamatory rhetoric".

In a post on X, Rubio stated, "The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms the attempted assassination of Senator Miguel Uribe. This is a direct threat to democracy and the result of the violent leftist rhetoric coming from the highest levels of the Colombian government. Having seen firsthand Colombia's progress over the past few decades to consolidate security and democracy, it can't afford to go back to dark days of political violence. President Petro needs to dial back the inflammatory rhetoric and protect Colombian officials. We stand in prayer with Miguel's family, loved ones, and his supporters. Those responsible for this attack must face justice."

https://x.com/SecRubio/status/1931529095222894940

Colombian Senator Uribe, in the running to join next year's presidential race, was shot at an event in Bogota, according to national police, CNN reported.

The 39-year-old, from the conservative Centro Democratico - or Democratic Center - one of the biggest opposition parties in the South American nation, had expressed his intention to run in next year's election, as per CNN.

"Armed individuals shot him in the back while he was participating in a campaign event at around 5:00 pm," the party said in a statement.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the capital's Fontibon district, and the suspected attacker had been arrested.

The attack drew condemnation from the Colombian government and Centro Democratico, as well as former presidents and other regional leaders.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity with the senator's family in a post on X, saying: "I don't know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost, and of a wounded homeland."

https://x.com/petrogustavo/status/1931500641194479719

The Colombian foreign ministry called the attack "a direct affront to democracy, respect for differences, and the free exercise of politics in our country." It called on the authorities to "to fully clarify this serious incident."

https://x.com/CancilleriaCol/status/1931522191109337166

Centro Democratico called the shooting "an unacceptable act of violence."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor