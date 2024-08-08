Director of MoFA Dubai Office receives credentials of Indonesian Consul-General
By ANI | Published: August 8, 2024 03:10 PM2024-08-08T15:10:27+5:302024-08-08T15:15:13+5:30
Dubai [UAE], August 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, has met with Denny Lesmana, Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai, and received his credentials.
Maktoum welcomed the Consul-General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties. (ANI/WAM)
