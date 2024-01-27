Disappointed with Pakistan govt's response, families of 'missing persons' returned to Quetta: BNP President

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 27 : Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the President of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the caretaker government to the demands of the families of 'missing persons' who had returned to Quetta from Islamabad, as reported by Dawn. The families had conducted a month-long sit-in in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad.

During a public meeting in the Ornach area of Khuzdar as part of the BNP's election campaign, Mengal emphasized that the Baloch marchers could not overlook the mistreatment of people and the apparent indifference of the caretaker government.

Mengal, a former Chief Minister of Balochistan, said the protest in Islamabad showcased the seriousness of the state in resolving the issue. He said that the people, including women and children went to Islamabad appealing to find their loved ones, according to Dawn report.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said, "Women, children, and elderly individuals did not go there for political gain but to appeal to find their loved ones. Many years ago, Dr Din Mohammad Baloch, a duty doctor residing near the police station in Ornach, was abducted, and despite the passage of time, he remains missing. His daughter has been protesting in Quetta, Karachi, and Islamabad for years."

Speaking about his party, Mengal said that the BNP represented all ethnic groups in the province and avoided politics limited to a single district or seat. He further said that those involved in single-seat politics remained silent as they did not seek to displease powers.

He said, "When the rally set out from Turbat, our party workers and leaders were with them, facing FIRs. Those claiming to represent the Baloch nation and nationalists were notably absent," Dawn reported.

He stated, "I am not personally contesting the elections from all over Balochistan, but the love and support of the people for our party is overwhelming. I have visited Makran, Bela, and Awaran, where enthusiasm of the people is commendable."

The gathering was a joint event of BNP-Mengal and JUI-F. The two parties have formed an election alliance for the National Assembly and three Provincial Assembly seats from the Khuzdar district. Former JUI-F Member of National Assembly Maulana Qamardddin and other leaders also spoke at the public event.

After conducting a month-long protest sit-in in Islamabad, the participants of the Turbat long march, led by Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, arrived in Quetta on Thursday. Thousands of people, including students and women, warmly welcomed the marchers at the Sariab area near Balochistan University, Dawn reported.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee and other rights organizations alleged that Pakistan's military institutions are behind the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of innocent people in Balochistan and the state's mainstream parties, government, judiciary, and media are backing these crimes, Dawn reported.

The protest march started in Turbat after the alleged extrajudicial killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, attributed to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Dawn reported. The participants called for lodging an FIR against the officials involved.

After beginning their march from Turbat, the participants travelled through several areas and arrived in Islamabad. In Islamabad, they held a sit-in in front of the National Press Club and demanded an end to enforced disappearances of students, political workers, and human rights defenders, according to Dawn report. Furthermore, the participants of the sit-in demanded the setting up of a judicial commission to probe the killing of missing persons.

As per the Dawn report, Mahrang Baloch said, "In Islamabad, the policemen pulled the veil (chadar) from the heads of our women and also tortured them" and added that people of Balochistan should never forget the heinous act, nor should they forget their missing brothers "who have been suffering torture in state prisons for many years."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor