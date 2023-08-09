Discussing war in Ukraine would be top priority at G20: US State Department

Washington [US], August 9 : US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said discussing the conflict in Ukraine would be a top priority for US President Joe Biden in the upcoming G20 summit to be held in India next month.

On whether anything was going to come out of the G20 Summit as far as the Russia-Ukraine conflict is concerned, Mattew Miller told media persons, "I will say that, in all of our conversations with allies and partners around the world, we continue to discuss the war in Ukraine."

"It is always one of the top topics that comes up in all of our conversations, and I have no doubt that’ll be true at the G20," he added.

Significantly, the Russia-Ukraine war started after the latter was offered a bid for NATO membership and denied it. Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022, after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics."

Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

Although, the United States and other NATO countries have said it is impossible to admit Ukraine now because of the ongoing conflict.

In July, US President Joe Biden said he doesn't think Ukraine is ready for NATO membership and added that NATO is a process that takes some time to meet all qualifications, from democratisation to a whole range of other issues.

"I don't think it (Ukraine) is ready for membership in NATO," the US President said in an interview when asked about Ukraine's NATO membership, reported CNN.

However, Ukraine is still determined to be part of NATO.

