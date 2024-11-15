Dissanayake's NPP sweeps Lankan parliamentary election

Colombo, Nov 15 Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) party secured two thirds majority in parliament after Thursday's parliamentary election, data released by the country's Election Commission showed Friday.

The NPP has won 159 seats, and former opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's Samagi Jana Balawegaya party came in second, securing 40 seats.

The Sri Lankan parliament has 225 seats. Among them, 196 are elected from 22 multi-member electoral districts. The remaining 29 seats are elected from National Lists allocated to parties and independent groups in proportion to their share of the national vote.

After the result was announced, Dissanayake posted on his social media: "Thank you to all who voted for a renaissance!"

The new parliament will convene its first session on November 21 and elect a new speaker, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Sri Lankan parliament regulations, the ruling party needs a parliamentary majority to pass laws and a two-thirds majority to bring constitutional amendments.

