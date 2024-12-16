"Diversity Is the cornerstone of democracy," says Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on new culture

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during his visit to Delhi, highlighted unity, social protection, and sustainable development as the cornerstones of his administration's vision.

Speaking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he reflected on Sri Lanka's historic electoral mandate and democracy's strength in diversity, as both leaders witnessed the exchange of MoUs to bolster bilateral ties.

At the joint press statement, President Dissanayake said, "Social protection and durable development are the cornerstones on which the people of our countries have elected both of us to power. This is the Parliament which has the most number of Members of Parliament from one single party. Never in the history have we had a composition like this."

He highlighted the transformative mandate of his government, adding, "The National People's Power achieved a historic electoral victory at the recently concluded presidential election and general election. The message expressed by the people of Sri Lanka paved the way for a new culture to emerge in Sri Lanka."

Reiterating the inclusive nature of governance in Sri Lanka, he stated, "People have placed their faith in us. The people in all parts of the country, who belong to all communities, creeds and religions have voted for us. Diversity is the cornerstone of democracy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, reaffirmed India's commitment to Sri Lanka's progress. "India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka. We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka, and the selection of our projects is always based on the development priorities of the partner countries," he said.

PM Modi announced initiatives such as the rehabilitation of the railway signalling system, scholarships for Sri Lankan university students, and training for 1,500 civil servants over the next five years. "India will also cooperate for the development of agriculture, dairy, and fisheries in Sri Lanka. India will also participate in the unique digital project in Sri Lanka," he added.

The long-standing India-Sri Lanka partnership, rooted in shared civilisational and historical ties spanning over 2,500 years, remains pivotal in the 'Neighbourhood First' policy. With matured and diverse cooperation, the nations continue to strengthen cultural, economic, and social bonds.

