'Diwali festive sales likely to witness growth of Rs 60K crore rupees over 2019'

New Delhi, Oct 21 The purchases in Diwali season this year will be more than Rs 1,50,000 crore across the country in comparison to 2019 when this figure was about Rs 90,000 crore, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday, terming the growth of Rs 60,000 crore in business "very satisfactory" and "encouraging".

The buying season of Diwali is considered to start from the first Navratri and last till Tulsi Vivah, to be marked on November 5 this year.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of Vocal for Local and Atmnirbhar Bharat has had a huge impact on consumers across the country, and that customers now demand only Indian products in the markets.

He said that Diwali-related items made from China are almost absent in the markets across the country. The Indian importers did not import any items related to Diwali from China this year, due to which China has suffered a direct loss of business worth about Rs 75,000 crore, he said.

Khandelwal said that after China's invasion of Galwan Valley in 2020, traders across the country took a pledge to boycott Chinese goods and this has shown unprecedented results.

He said that the CAIT has called upon the traders across the country to celebrate this Diwali as "Apni Diwali Bhartiya Diwali" for festival purchases, the major thrust of the consumers has been on home decor items, Diwali puja items including earthen lamps, deities, wall hangings, handicraft items, Shubh-Labh, traditional good luck charms like Om symbols, items for worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Shri Ganesh ji, home decor items which will give big trade to the items made by local artisans, craftsmen and skilled artists in the markets across the country!

