Diwali in the US: Texas Governor celebrates at his official residence

Twenty loaded coal wagons derailed between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections of Nagpur Division in Maharastra at around 11 pm on Sunday.

"Tonight, Cecilia and I celebrated Diwali at the Governor's Mansion. We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps and celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, and hope over despair. Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights!" Governor Abbott tweeted.

Texas is said to be home to a significant number of the Indian-American population in the US.

Besides this, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill will host a reception to celebrate Diwali in the East Room. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend.

Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden have invited Indian Americans to the White House to celebrate Diwali on Monday, October 24.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting another Diwali party at the State Department with the diplomatic community on October 26.

On Friday, Kamala Harris hosted the first Diwali celebration with members of the Indian-American community at her official residence.

Dozens of well-known Indian Americans were present at the event.

Last year, several White House officials and US lawmakers celebrated Diwali with the Indian diaspora at Capitol Hill. The annual reception was hosted by Indiaspora that also honoured some of the top Indian Americans in the Biden administration.

The program included the traditional Diwali 'Diya' lighting and remarks from several elected and appointed leaders in the federal government and lawmakers.

Congressman Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Congressman Ro Khanna, and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also addressed the gathering and greeted the community.

Last year, Biden greeted members of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating Diwali in America.

"May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope. To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world -- from the People's House to yours, happy Diwali," Biden tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor