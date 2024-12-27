DoH awards research projects over AED 19 million to transform healthcare in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 27 (ANI/WAM): The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, the Abu Dhabi Government's dedicated platform that connects the government, private sector, and wider community to address key social priorities, has awarded over AED 19 million in grants through the Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund.

These grants will support advancements in ground-breaking fields such as cell and gene therapies, precision medicine, and advanced cancer treatments, with the goal of transforming healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes.

The accomplishment follows the recognition garnered during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2024, highlighting the close partnership between DoH, the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an and key community supporters with the mutual goal of enhancing the safety and well-being of Abu Dhabi's community and beyond.

The Department awarded funding to 11 recipients, including academics, healthcare professionals, and innovators, to support their research and innovation projects under DoH's Research and Innovation Centre. These projects are recognised for addressing critical healthcare challenges and advancing patient care.

The grant recipients are focused on advancing cancer research, leveraging technology and improving chronic disease management, by offering solutions such as virtual reality for breast cancer survivors, paediatric metabolic health, precision medicine, and treatments for inherited eye diseases. These diverse initiatives reinforce the transformative potential of medical research in solving pressing healthcare issues.

Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at DoH, said, "Research funding is the foundation of progress, enabling innovators to turn ideas into life-changing solutions. These grants empower innovators to develop transformative solutions, improve patient outcomes, and reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global healthcare leader.

By investing in research, we are building a healthcare ecosystem that is proactive, adaptive, and compassionate, designed to meet the needs of our community while shaping the future of healthcare globally. We are proud to recognise and support these visionaries as they pave the way for a healthier future."

The grants, awarded at the inaugural DoH Research and Innovation Summit, are part of DoH's strategy to transform the regional healthcare sector through science, technology, and community collaboration.

The summit brought together 200 researchers, innovators, investors, and policymakers to foster partnerships and create a thriving ecosystem for healthcare innovation.

The meeting attracted international participants, including entrepreneurs and scientists. The keynote lecture on Cell and Gene Therapy was delivered by Waseem Qasim from University College London, UK - a global leader in the field of gene editing and stem cell research.

Panel discussions explored the research and development ecosystem in the UAE, highlighting the opportunities and challenges of conducting clinical trials in the region. These discussions brought together experts from both industry and academia, fostering collaboration to advance cutting-edge research in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Faisal Alhmoudi, Executive Director of the Social Investment Fund at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, said, "We are thrilled with the significant contributions towards healthcare, a vital sector that we focus on. In line with our objective of addressing social priorities in the Emirate, these grants will enhance the sector and plays a key role in advancing healthcare for the entire community.

We remain dedicated to driving sustainable social responsibility partnerships across the public, private, and social sectors to develop social projects and initiatives that improve the quality of life for everyone in Abu Dhabi."

Through strategic investments and collaboration, DoH and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an are not only addressing today's healthcare challenges but also building a resilient, forward-thinking healthcare ecosystem that benefits communities worldwide.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi invites researchers, innovators, and healthcare pioneers to join this transformative journey. To learn more about future opportunities and how to get involved, visit www.doh.gov.ae or connect with us on our social channels. (ANI/WAM)

