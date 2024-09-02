DoH forms Emirati Advisory Doctors Committee

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): In a strategic move to enhance the healthcare framework in the emirate, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), the healthcare regulator of Abu Dhabi, has established the first Emirati Advisory Doctors Committee.

This committee comprises DoH executive leaders and 14 distinguished Emirati clinicians and researchers from leading healthcare providers in Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of DoH, the Advisory Doctors Committee aims to create a continuous dialogue platform between DoH and on-ground practitioners.

The committee will evaluate the evolving healthcare landscape and identify opportunities for improvement across various medical disciplines, including oncology, diabetes, primary care, gynaecology, infant health, mental health, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, orthopaedic surgery, emergency medicine, internal medicine, genetic and genomic medicine, and cosmetic surgery.

Serving as Deputy Chairman is Noura Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH. The committee fosters a two-way communication channel, allowing DoH to gain insights into the challenges faced by healthcare providers and enabling practitioners to offer feedback on new standards and guidelines. As experts in their fields, committee members will provide strategic insights on research, innovation, and industry trends to shape the future of healthcare in the emirate. Their contributions are expected to enhance patient care, raise the standard of treatment, and position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for healthcare research and innovation.

Al Mansoori expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating: "The establishment of the Advisory Doctors Committee represents a significant advancement in our mission to foster a healthier Abu Dhabi and elevate the Emirate's healthcare sector on a global scale. By regularly engaging with leading minds from our world-class healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi, we ensure that our guidelines and standards are informed by the latest research and invaluable on-ground insights, facilitating more effective implementation. This collaborative effort is set to substantially improve patient outcomes, raise the standard of care, and deliver a superior healthcare experience for all residents and visitors."

The committee held its inaugural meeting and scheduled quarterly gatherings to address industry trends and challenges, and to seek feedback on enhancing the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

The members, chosen to represent a wide range of healthcare specialties from prominent facilities in Abu Dhabi, include Ghadeera Saeed Al Mansoori, Adult Congenital Heart Disease Consultant at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) Abu Dhabi; Khaled Al Dahmani, Chair of Medicine Endocrinology at Tawam Hospital; Abdulla Alhmoudi, Emergency Medicine Physician at SSMC; Ahmed Abdul Karim Al Hamadi, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Tawam Hospital; Fayez Ibrahim Al Shamsi, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Critical Care at Tawam Hospital; Ahmed AlMaazmi, Consultant in Paediatrics and Neonatology at SSMC; Humaid Obaid Bin Harmal Al Shamsi, Consultant and Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Holdings; Amal Mohamed Al Tenaiji, Metabolic Genetics Consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; Mohamed Yahya Alseiari, Consultant in Nephrology at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; Muqdad Al Hammadi, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at Elyzee Hospital, Abu Dhabi; Yaaqoub Al Hammadi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Orthopaedics Department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; Ali Alshamsi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Head of Cardiology, and Chair of Internal Medicine Department at Tawam Hospital; Shamsa Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Tawam Hospital; and Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer at SAKINA Mental Health and Well-being Services.

In collaboration with healthcare specialists across Abu Dhabi, DoH aims to further strengthen its regulatory framework and empower healthcare professionals to shape the future of healthcare in the emirate. This initiative aligns with DoH's overarching goal of maintaining the physical and mental well-being of the community through comprehensive and agile healthcare services. (ANI/WAM)

