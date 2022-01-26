Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places

By IANS | Published: January 26, 2022 07:00 PM2022-01-26T19:00:06+5:302022-01-26T19:10:16+5:30

New Delhi, Jan 26 While the dominant Sunni Muslim population in Pakistan has always reacted furiously against alleged ...

Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places | Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places

Dominant Sunnis in Pak indifferent towards desecration of non-Muslim religious places

Next

New Delhi, Jan 26 While the dominant Sunni Muslim population in Pakistan has always reacted furiously against alleged blasphemy accusations, their reaction to the desecration of non-Muslim religious places has always been inversely opposite and reflective of a kind of indifference or complicity, according to a new study in Pakistan.

A report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :New DelhipakistanCentre for research and security studies