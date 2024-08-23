Donald Trump Abruptly Cuts Interview Short During US-Mexico Border Visit, Says "We Are In Danger" (Watch Video)

Former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview on Thursday, warning "we're in danger," while speaking to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley during his visit to the US-Mexico border in Arizona. This incident occurred as authorities in Arizona were searching for Ronald Lee Syvrud, who had threatened to kill the Republican nominee. The suspect has since been arrested.

As Ali Bradley began to ask a question, former President Donald Trump interrupted, referencing "the situation" in Arizona. He didn't allow the NewsNation reporter to finish, saying, "Can I tell you something? We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they don’t want me standing here. They don’t want you standing here either." Bradley, visibly surprised, listened as Trump abruptly ended the conversation.

Watch:

Trump cuts interview with @NewsNation@AliBradleyTV short citing safety concerns.



“We're in danger standing here talking, so let's not talk any longer,” said Trump. "No, I know about it, but they don't want me standing here. They don't want you standing here either.“ pic.twitter.com/2S6Mb8ZNqd — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) August 22, 2024

Trump was then quickly escorted into his vehicle, surrounded by Secret Service agents. At the time, Ali Bradley had been discussing the former president's relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is reportedly set to drop out of the 2024 presidential race on Friday.

Before abruptly ending the interview, Donald Trump mentioned that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had not yet discussed a cabinet position with him. Trump stated, "We’ll see. I have a lot of respect for him, and I think he has a lot of respect for me. I just heard this as news flashes, and we’ve had a good relationship for a long period of time. If he endorses, that would be an honor for me." He added, "I have great respect for him. Smart guy. A little different, but very smart. And we will take his endorsement."

