Donald Trump Meets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Says 'Will Take Over Gaza Strip' (Watch)

US President Donald Trump's words may upset Palestine people in Gaza as he proposed to take over the Gaza Strip after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for crucial talks on the truce with Hamas.

Trump asked Palestinians to move out of the Gaza Strip to Middle Eastern countries like Egypt and Jordan. "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," Trump told a joint press conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday, February 4.

🚨#BREAKING: President Donald Trump, along with Netanyahu, has announced a proposal that the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, describing Gaza as a hell hole. pic.twitter.com/YMYDqFBVjZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 5, 2025

Trump states that the US will get rid of unexploded bombs, "level the site," remove destroyed buildings, and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area." But Trump appeared to suggest that it was not Palestinians who would return there.

Sitting next to Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump says millions of Palestinians should voluntarily leave for another country to escape the constant threat of death.



Pay attention to Benjamin Netanyahu's reaction. pic.twitter.com/IVo0wAAvYe — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 4, 2025

"It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there," he said.

Benjamin Netanyahu to President Donald Trump:



"You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House." pic.twitter.com/eP0W4xMOff — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 5, 2025

He said Gaza's two million inhabitants should instead "go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts." Netanyahu hailed Trump as the "greatest friend Israel has ever had." He said the US president's Gaza plan could "change history" and was worth "paying attention to."