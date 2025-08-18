Donald Trump Says Zelenskyy Can End War With Russia by Giving Up NATO Bid and Crimea

US President Donald Trump on Sunday, August 17 (US local time) said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia by giving up NATO and must relinquish Crimea. “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday. “No getting back Obama given Crimea (sic) and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!,” said Trump in its Truth Social Media handle.

This comes days after Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, which was concluded without a ceasefire deal between Russia and Ukraine, but it was said that both leaders were "very productive."

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to meet with Trump at the White House on Monday, August 18, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, among other European leaders.

Trump confirmed the meeting in a post said, "Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!! President DJT"

Ahead of a meeting at the White House, European leaders co-chaired a virtual meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, joined by Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance. In a joint statement, they said “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine” and called for diplomacy combined with military support and pressure on Russia.

Leaders stated four principles: any talks must follow a ceasefire or significant halt in hostilities; sanctions should be strengthened if Russia refuses; international borders cannot be changed by force; and Ukraine must receive credible security guarantees.