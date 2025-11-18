Donald Trump To Host Cristiano Ronaldo at White House on November 18

US President Donald Trump is set to host star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo at the White House on Tuesday, November 18, after Portugal qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. AL-Nassr FC striker will be on display at the football World Cup next year in the US, Canada and Mexico as they share hosting rights for the tournament.

There are rumoured that Ronaldo's team to play a friendly match with the US soccer team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Earlier, Trump hosted FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office on several occasions, and now one of the biggest icons in football is likely to meet the US President, according to The Mirror US.

Ronaldo will meet Trump at the White House on the same day that Trump plans to meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said White House officials. It is not confirmed whether the meeting is related, as Ronaldo plays for Saudi club Al-Nassr.

Morgan asked Ronaldo about a signed jersey the soccer player had sent to Trump. Ronaldo wrote the message, "President Donald J. Trump, playing for peace."

Ronaldo said, "If the world is at peace, that's our goal. He's one of the people who can change or help change the world. And that's my main objective: to meet Trump and talk about world peace."

FIFA World Cup expected to generate $30B+ for US, said President Trump while addressing to media. He stated that the upcoming event will be “an incredibly significant economic opportunity” for the country.

"There's a huge economic boon to this. We had a little shutdown that was caused by the Democrats, and this will make up for it many times over. So that's good. But I think it's the importance of the event all over the world. It's like having many Super Bowls... Worldwide, I think it's got to be more," Trump said.

"When we made the deal, I never thought I would be president because I was supposed to be retired by then. I got a little lucky... We have the Olympics coming too. That'll be great," he added.