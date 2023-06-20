Don't want to be bone of contention between Zardari, Sharif: PCB Chairman withdraws candidacy from election race

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 : Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the candidacy for Chairmanship of the Board and said that he doesn't want to be a bone of contention between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Currently serving as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Sethi emphasised that the instability and uncertainty caused by such conflicts would not be beneficial for the Board.

"Salaam everyone! I don't want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif. Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances, I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders," he tweeted.

Sethi also expressed his reluctance to get involved in the controversy a few days ago, The News International reported.

"I have heard speculations surrounding the PCB chairmanship. I don't get involved in this matter because it depends on the patron," he said, speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday. He also said he would accept any decision taken by PM Shehbaz who is also the PCB's patron.

"Our responsibility was to restore the 2014 constitution. At this point, we are ready for elections with regional and departmental representatives on board. We are waiting for two nominees, after which I will announce the election," he said.

"If you ask me, I don't want a mess. If the patron and Zardari sahab want me to continue, I will be okay with it. If they want Zaka sahab to become the chairman, I would welcome their decision and leave," The News International quoted Sethi as saying.

Earlier, Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, the Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC), had reaffirmed that Zaka Ashraf, who has the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), will become the next chairman of the PCB, the Express Tribune's cricket website "Cricket Pakistan" reported.

Mazari clarified that Sethi was appointed temporarily to conduct elections and restore the 2014 constitution as per the directives of PM Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron of the PCB.

Initially, the management committee was given 120 days to fulfil its mandate of restoring the 2014 constitution, which aimed to revive departmental cricket. However, a four-week extension was granted to Sethi and his team, which expires on June 20.

Mazari emphasized that there would be no further extension for the management committee, indicating that Zaka Ashraf would assume the role of PCB chairman. Ashraf previously served as PCB chairman during the last PPP government, and according to reports, the party's senior leadership once again desires their candidate to lead the PCB, according to Cricket Pakistan.

According to the Daily Times, Sethi was appointed as head of the 14-member interim committee in December last year to run the affairs of the PCB till the elections are held within the next four months. However, the committee is yet to complete elections in several regions so far amid court cases with many club operators having alleged rigging in the process, resulting in the extension of the tenure of the committee till June 20.

